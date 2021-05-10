New free recreational programs coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal funding is giving life to new free and reduced-priced recreation in Burlington, from free paddle boarding and bike rentals to new public art programming.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, made the announcement Friday at a press conference.

The city hopes these new initiatives will attract people to local businesses and recreational spots in the city as the economy opens back up.

Weinberger tasked Church Street Marketplace Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi to lead these new programs. She is thankful for the work state politicians have done to get this funding as we try to restart our local economy.

“I have the pleasure of focusing on reopening the economy fully, and getting it reactivated, and revitalized. Thanks to all the Arbor funding that our senators and congressmen have gotten for us,” said Alnasrawi.

“Getting the word out to all Burlington has to offer. Making it clear that in the weeks ahead Burlington, we’re almost there. Burlington will be fully reopened for business,” said Weinberger.

The funding for these programs will be arriving in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.