Newport officer, canine sidekick named Team of the Year

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A police officer from Newport and his K9 sidekick Ozzy have been named the 2020 Team of the Year by the Vermont Police Canines Association.

Officer Joshua Lillis and Ozzy were deployed 153 times in 2020 for a variety of responses, from supporting the department’s de-escalation efforts to tracking suspects and aiding in investigations.

Last month, Lillis and Ozzy tracked a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault case through a mile of marsh and woodlands to an apartment in Orleans where he was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.