NH county considers vaccination policy changes after outbreak

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Sullivan County nursing home has led some officials to consider compensation changes for staff and a mandatory vaccination requirement for them.

The outbreak, which started last month, has affected staff and residents at the home in Unity, including some who were fully vaccinated.

Last year, the county instituted a compensation program for employees in quarantine, paying them two-thirds of wages for a missed day of work. The Eagle Times reports that under a new proposal, only vaccinated employees will still be eligible for this compensation, said Derek Ferland, county manager. Unvaccinated employees who contract the virus will have to use their sick or vacation days to still be paid.

“It’s not that we’re trying to be mean about it,” Ferland said. “[But] as long as there are hosts, the virus continues to do its thing. And the number of hosts is directly proportional to the number of people who are not vaccinated.”

Currently, 92% of the county home residents and 75% of the staff are fully vaccinated.

