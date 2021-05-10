Northern NY man, 3-year-old son die after kayak flips on Lake Champlain

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a Northern New York man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned on Lake Champlain.

Patrick Wells, 28, and his son, Beckett Wells, were on a single-person kayak near the Willsboro Bay boat launch on Friday afternoon when the craft overturned.

Both were found in the water unresponsive.

Police said the deaths of the two Willsboro residents were accidental.

An autopsy completed Monday determined Patrick Wells drowned due to hypothermia and cold water exposure.

The investigation is continuing.

