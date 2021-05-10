Officials expect summer tourism rebound in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials expect spending on summer tourism to rebound to near 2019 levels.

The state Division of Travel and Tourism Development is predicting there will be nearly 3.5 million visitors to New Hampshire this summer, with spending reaching $1.8 billion. Summer is typically the busiest season for tourism in the state. Last summer, visitation dropped 15% because of the pandemic.

But officials expect a rebound based on pent-up demand for travel and the state’s high vaccination rate, strong economy and tourism assets. The state is launching a summer advertising campaign with an emphasis on hiking, boating, camping and family fun.

