Playbills found in Vermont closet shine new spotlight on old theater

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Long before the internet and during a time when TVs weren’t in every home, people got their news and entertainment fix by heading to theaters or playhouses. A recent discovery and donation has brought one old playhouse back into the spotlight.

As Brian Rainville sorts through three generations of items at his grandparents’ home in Franklin, he finds interesting artifacts. The latest discovery, in a second-floor bedroom closet, was a dozen playbills from the Playhouse Theater in Enosburgh, mostly from 1937 and 1938.

“One, I did not know these were in the house, and two, I know that they were connected to the family because it’s my aunts that would come up here to the theater,” Rainville said.

Currently the home of Enosburg Veterinary Care, the Playhouse was built in 1924 and operated until 1959. It was where the community watched newsreels, sports, cartoons and films.

“You went to the movie theater to be drawn into national culture. You didn’t have a hand-held device that brought a film to you, brought the news to you, brought the weather to you,” Rainville said.

“My husband used to go and my mother-in-law used to go into Enosburgh and it was a big deal,” Cindy Weed said.

Weed is the president of the Enosburgh Historical Society, where Rainville decided to donate the programs.

“It does epitomize the history of a small town that wasn’t exposed to national news or entertainment or these fine actors,” Weed said.

Actors like Errol Flynn, Jimmy Stewart and Gene Autry.

“I’m sure once that you watched a movie with Gene Autry and you saw it advertised as coming next month, you know you were into it,” Weed said.

The Enosburgh Historical Museum does have some other programs from the playhouse, but Weed believes these are the oldest.

“I have rarely found anything over the years that I thought was interesting that someone didn’t say, we’d absolutely love to have it for our collections,” Rainville said.

And as the projects continue at the Rainville home, Brian Rainville is certain history will repeat itself.

Rainville was a curator at the Franklin Historical Society for more than 20 years. He teaches history and theater at Randolph Union High School.

