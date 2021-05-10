Advertisement

Prices up at the pump

(WWNY)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Gas prices everywhere bottomed out when the economy shut down last year at the start of the pandemic hitting a five-year low. But prices have climbed steadily since.

As the busy summer travel season quickly approaches, and it appears the pandemic is headed in the right direction, unfortunately, gas prices are on the rise.

“We will watch how many miles we put on the car,” said Jim Bulger.

I bumped into Bulger at the Mobile in White River Junction. Regular gas there was $2.89 a gallon. The West Topsham native says there is not much he can do about the rising prices at the pump, aside from driving less.

“When you are on Social Security, you don’t have a lot of extra funds, so yeah, it will probably cut back some travel,” Bulger said.

No one factor contributes to higher gas prices. A variety of national and global economic conditions play a role.

Across the river in West Lebanon. Gas was $2.86 at the Circle K.

“I actually just came back from Florida; they are more expensive in Florida than they are here,” said Karen North.

North said she does not let gas prices dictate her schedule, mostly because she doesn’t have a choice.

“You know you don’t live in a lot of places where you can walk out of the house and go next door to the grocery or something. Everywhere you go you got to drive to get there,” she said.

Some organizations, on the other hand, are budgeting ahead.

“It is a big concern,” said Gabe Zoerheide of Willing Hands.

The nonprofit that gives away food to those in need. The long-term goal is to transition to electric vehicles. In the meantime, next year’s gas budget is 50% higher than last year, $25,000.

“We need to raise more money or we have less to fund our staff or to buy other essential supplies for the organization,” Zoerheide said.

As consumers, we don’t know what next year will bring. However, there does seem to be some consistency with the uncertainty.

“They go up, they go down, they go up, they go down. What are you going to do about it,” North said.

To put things in perspective, a decade ago, gas was more than a dollar more on average. So while the current prices can be a strain on people’s wallets, there is a sense that things could be much worse.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport

Latest News

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful ski season.
Craftsbury Outdoor Center says ski season a success despite pandemic
Arther Butler-File photo
Shooting suspect to be extradited back to Vermont
Some Rutland students on Monday demonstrated in support of keeping the Ravens mascot.
Rutland students demonstrate in support of keeping Ravens mascot
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
You got an extra month to file your income taxes this year because of the pandemic, but now...
Clock ticking down on extended tax deadline