Prices up at the pump

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Gas prices everywhere bottomed out when the economy shut down last year at the start of the pandemic hitting a five-year low. But prices have climbed steadily since.

As the busy summer travel season quickly approaches, and it appears the pandemic is headed in the right direction, unfortunately, gas prices are on the rise.

“We will watch how many miles we put on the car,” said Jim Bulger.

I bumped into Bulger at the Mobile in White River Junction. Regular gas there was $2.89 a gallon. The West Topsham native says there is not much he can do about the rising prices at the pump, aside from driving less.

“When you are on Social Security, you don’t have a lot of extra funds, so yeah, it will probably cut back some travel,” Bulger said.

No one factor contributes to higher gas prices. A variety of national and global economic conditions play a role.

Across the river in West Lebanon. Gas was $2.86 at the Circle K.

“I actually just came back from Florida; they are more expensive in Florida than they are here,” said Karen North.

North said she does not let gas prices dictate her schedule, mostly because she doesn’t have a choice.

“You know you don’t live in a lot of places where you can walk out of the house and go next door to the grocery or something. Everywhere you go you got to drive to get there,” she said.

Some organizations, on the other hand, are budgeting ahead.

“It is a big concern,” said Gabe Zoerheide of Willing Hands.

The nonprofit that gives away food to those in need. The long-term goal is to transition to electric vehicles. In the meantime, next year’s gas budget is 50% higher than last year, $25,000.

“We need to raise more money or we have less to fund our staff or to buy other essential supplies for the organization,” Zoerheide said.

As consumers, we don’t know what next year will bring. However, there does seem to be some consistency with the uncertainty.

“They go up, they go down, they go up, they go down. What are you going to do about it,” North said.

To put things in perspective, a decade ago, gas was more than a dollar more on average. So while the current prices can be a strain on people’s wallets, there is a sense that things could be much worse.

