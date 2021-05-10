Push for permanent outdoor seating in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A silver lining to the pandemic -- outdoor seating in Hanover, New Hampshire may become an annual affair.

Restaurants were granted parking spaces on Main Street to set up tables when capacity limits were imposed on eateries at the beginning of the pandemic. Bu, as of this weekend, New Hampshire has dropped those restrictions. Town officials are working to keep the outdoor seating in place.

“Because it has been so well received. We are loving it, visitors are loving it, restaurants are loving it. I think that is here to stay,” said However Town Manager Julia Griffin.

“I have spent time in Europe and even Canada where it is normal,” said Lou’s Restaurant owner Jarett Berke. “Every restaurant has outdoor seating pretty much, and it is nice to see that we are moving in that direction.”

The Hanover Planning and Zoning Department is currently drafting a permanent proposal to put before the town’s select board.

