Rutland students demonstrate in support of keeping Ravens mascot

Some Rutland students on Monday demonstrated in support of keeping the Ravens mascot.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A group protested Monday to keep Ravens as the new Rutland High School mascot.

The purpose of the sign and wave was to show there is still community support for the newly adopted name.

During the last school board meeting, a newly elected member made a motion to overturn the change and bring the Raider name and arrowhead logo back.

One student organizer of Monday’s event said it will be hard, but it’s worth trying to change the minds of the school board.

Along Main Street in Rutland, cars honked in support. But other people yelled ‘Raiders’ at the group as well as expletives, and questioned their efforts.

“Despite the fact that a lot of the people on the current board did run purely on that platform, we’re kind of hoping to convince some people that it is a worthwhile change and we shouldn’t be putting excess effort into undoing it,” said Jenna Montgomery, a junior at Rutland High School.

There is a Rutland City Public School Board meeting Tuesday night. The chairperson of the board tells us they will not be voting on the issue then.

