Shooting suspect to be extradited back to Vermont

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen accused of shooting a St.Johnsbury man twice in the back is set to return to Vermont next week.

We told you Friday that Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, was arrested in Conway, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say Butler violated his court conditions which led to his fugitive status.

Police say he fired two shots at another man in 2019 during a fight.

Butler could be extradited back to Vermont as soon as next Monday.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire police arrest man wanted in Vermont

Teens face charges in St. Johnsbury shooting

Teens wanted in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting turn themselves in

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.