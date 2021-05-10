Advertisement

Shooting suspect to be extradited back to Vermont

Arther Butler-File photo
Arther Butler-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen accused of shooting a St.Johnsbury man twice in the back is set to return to Vermont next week.

We told you Friday that Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, was arrested in Conway, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say Butler violated his court conditions which led to his fugitive status.

Police say he fired two shots at another man in 2019 during a fight.

Butler could be extradited back to Vermont as soon as next Monday.

