Smoke from Franklin County fire visible for miles

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire officials say countless calls started coming in just before 1 p.m. Sunday reporting an equipment shed fire.

It happened on Montangne Road in Swanton, right outside St. Albans Town.

The smoke from the fire could be seen across Lake Champlain and from the top of Mount Mansfield.

The St. Albans Town Fire Chief says before it got destroyed, the shed was about 60 to 80 feet long and 30 feet wide. He says it’s tough to gauge how much equipment has been lost.

No one got hurt.

The cause is being investigated.

