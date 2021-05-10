Some Vermont coffee shops haven’t fully transitioned from plastic straws

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ban on single-use plastic materials went into effect nearly a year ago, but Vermont is still seeing plastic.

Some of the small coffee shops we spoke with say making the transition was easy, the guidance was clear and customers didn’t seem to question the switch, but the state says some plastic straws are still lingering.

“We don’t want to use plastic straws because they are so hurtful to the environment, so that’s where we are, we are offering sipping cups,” said Laura Vilalta with Black Cap Coffee & Beer.

Vilalta says she tried to get ahead of the single-use plastic ban.

Paper straws are available for those that want them and then on request, plastic straws and that’s exactly what the state is hoping for.

“There is more flexibility written into the law around straws,” said Josh Kelly, the materials management section chief for the Department of Environmental Conservation.

He says straws have been tough to get rid of and the state is trying to be understanding.

“This is a change, basically we take in complaints and follow up on them. That’s standard practice for any of the laws,” said Kelly.

They have had 18 complaints so far and each time they follow up, they get voluntary compliance.

Kelly says people expect Vermont businesses to take this seriously.

“People actually submit complaints more than you would think, and say, ‘Hey, I know this law passed, and I know why. My expectation is that my food establishment is going to be compliant,’ and then they tell us,” said Kelly.

But not all businesses are fully compliant.

We reached out to Dunkin’ for a statement after receiving multiple straws without asking.

“Dunkin’ supports compliance with all state regulations including the single-use plastic laws that went into effect last year in Vermont. Dunkin’ franchisees gave away 16,000 reusable straws to Vermont customers last July, switched from plastic to wooden coffee stirrers, and did away with plastic bags. Reusable straws are also sold at some Dunkin’ restaurants,” said Dunkin’ reps in a statement.

According to Kelly, single-use products make up 30% of Vermont’s waste stream

Kelly says the single-use products targeted are a small portion of that, but they are often what makes up litter. Kelly isn’t surprised Vermonters overall are taking it seriously, but they want more.

“It is not in the food establishments’ best interest to alienate their customers. They either didn’t know or they are trying to be receptive to all different types of people, who may want a straw. So it’s a delicate balance for them, and we understand that,” said Kelly.

Locally Social Coffee up in St. Johnsbury says for them it was about having options. They wanted people to feel like they could have their coffee how they want it, while also following state mandates, and it was easier than you think.

“One-hundred percent across the board paper straws were a no. So the sip lids, fantastic, stainless steel, fantastic, and as long as we have the option of a straw, they are happy, customers are easy, we need to give them more credit,” said Cari Carlet, with Locally Social.

The state says they are still taking complaints from customers if they do find a business that is still not compliant with the single-use plastic ban. But the state is understanding that businesses don’t want to alienate their customers.

Kelly says he is hoping as we come up on a year of this law, that people change their habits to things as simple as remembering a metal straw.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.