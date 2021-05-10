The Robert Frost Interpretive Trail now more accessible

RIPTON, Vt. (AP) - It’s getting easier for people to tour the Robert Frost Interpretive Trail in Ripton.

The trail in the Vermont town where the famous poet spent many summers teaching and writing has seen dramatic upgrades to improve accessibility.

It now boasts a wider path with flatter, more secure surfaces for seniors and those who rely on mobility aids.

The trail is in the Moosalamo National Recreation Area, a 16,000-acre section of the 400,000-acre Green Mountain National Forest.

All along the trail, visitors encounter examples of Frost’s poetry, including what’s probably his most famous: “The Road Not Taken,” which is about those two roads that diverged in a yellow wood.

