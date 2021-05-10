Advertisement

Upper Valley partnership recognized for feeding those in need

Top marks for two organizations in the Upper Valley that are helping to feed those in need.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Top marks for two organizations in the Upper Valley that are helping to feed those in need.

Willing Hands in Norwich was started 17 years ago to divert unsold fruits and vegetables from the landfill. Back then, the food came exclusively from the Hanover Co-op food stores.

Today, that food is donated daily to about 80 different food shelves and charities across the Upper Valley.

This year, New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility named the two groups its 2021 partnership for innovation recipients.

“It was just fabulous to be recognized, not just as Willing Hands but as a partnership with the co-op who really helped found our organization, and remains one of our biggest food donors and one of our strongest partners,” said Gabe Zoerheide of Willing Hands.

“By diverting it from the landfill, we have probably reduced something like 7 million pounds of CO2. That’s tremendous. Any food store, any grocery store can do the same thing.” said Paul Guidone of the Hanover Co-op.

The Hanover Co-op has donated about 4 million pounds of food to the organization over the last 17 years.

Now, Willing Hands has also receives food weekly from other businesses, as well as farms across the region.

