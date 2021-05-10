Advertisement

Vermont waiting to learn of COVID vaccinations at racetracks

File photo
File photo(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is waiting to learn how many people were vaccinated against COVID-19 at two racetracks over the weekend.

Last week, the state announced that vaccination clinics were going to be held Saturday at the Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.

Those were among a number of clinics held over the weekend at locations across the state that are designed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the health department reported that about 67.3% of Vermonters over age 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Smoke from a fire in St. Albans was visible for miles.
St. Albans shed destroyed in weekend fire

Latest News

File photo (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Attorneys general call on Facebook to scrap Instagram for children
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Robert Frost Interpretive Trail-File photo
Robert Frost Interpretive Trail now more accessible
Fenway Park-File photo
Big New England venues set to expand capacity as Massachusetts eases limits