Vermont waiting to learn of COVID vaccinations at racetracks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is waiting to learn how many people were vaccinated against COVID-19 at two racetracks over the weekend.

Last week, the state announced that vaccination clinics were going to be held Saturday at the Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford and the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven.

Those were among a number of clinics held over the weekend at locations across the state that are designed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the health department reported that about 67.3% of Vermonters over age 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)