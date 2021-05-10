Advertisement

Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic

Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.

A lawsuit was filed by eight Vermonters who claim government overreach.

In March 2020, Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency and instituted the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

In August, he put a mask mandate in place.

Opponents say it’s not the business of the government to decide these matters.

Monday’s motion hearing will decide whether the case goes forward in the federal court.

“I’m originally from Germany and I see the parallels to a time in Germany that my mom lived through very clearly,” said Claudia Stauber of Morrisville. “And with COVID passes, where are we going? Where are we going with that?”

“I have the medical proof, if you will, from my own doctors that say wearing a mask on the outside in the open is ridiculous and yet, that’s part of the culture that has occurred in Vermont over the last year,” said Jim Hogue, who helped bring the lawsuit.

Right now, the state rule for masking outside is to wear one if you are within six feet of someone who doesn’t live with you. Otherwise, you don’t need to wear one outside.

In response to the lawsuit, the governor’s press secretary issued a statement that said: “The Governor is confident that his executive order and subsequent addenda are lawful and necessary in order to maintain public health and safety. Like every challenge to the executive order so far, we are confident it will be upheld in court.

Vermont continues to lead the nation in nearly all aspects of our pandemic response – including vaccinations. Therefore, it won’t be long before many mandates are lifted, as we begin to put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old
Now, any number of people can gather indoors or outdoors in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire eliminates indoor, outdoor capacity limits
File photo
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport

Latest News

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center says despite the pandemic, it was a successful ski season.
Craftsbury Outdoor Center says ski season a success despite pandemic
Arther Butler-File photo
Shooting suspect to be extradited back to Vermont
Some Rutland students on Monday demonstrated in support of keeping the Ravens mascot.
Rutland students demonstrate in support of keeping Ravens mascot
You got an extra month to file your income taxes this year because of the pandemic, but now...
Clock ticking down on extended tax deadline