Vernon town meeting to be hosted outdoors amid pandemic

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VERNON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Vernon is planning to hold its annual town meeting outdoors this year.

Earlier this year the Vernon select board moved the community’s town meeting, which is usually held in March, to May 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 23 on the lawn outside the town hall. In addition to masking, participants will answer health-related questions upon checking in. Social distancing rules also will be applied. No food sales or table leafletting will be allowed.

At the meeting, townspeople will decide a number of economic issues for the community.

