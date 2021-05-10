Vt. parents ponder whether to allow their kids to get COVID vaccinations

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week, the FDA may authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12-15. So, we asked parents whether they would let their children get the shot.

Most told us they are leaning toward vaccinating their kids but all still have some research to do and questions before deciding.

“I want to learn a little more about it before that happens to see if there are any adverse effects. But I would be willing to do it,” dad Brian Clark said.

Should my 12-to-15-year-old child get the Pfizer COVID vaccine? It’s a question on many parents’ minds.

“We do get a lot of questions from parents and they are very reasonable. Parents want to know what types of medicines or treatments or vaccines or anything that they are doing with their children,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, the chief medical officer at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Dobson encourages parents to learn more from trusted, knowledgeable sources.

“Most of them end up, after they ask the questions and do a little thought, getting vaccinated because they know the risks of the vaccine are very minimal,” he said. “The vaccine has been given to hundreds of thousands of kids at this point and it is safe. And we know that the next age group, 12 to 15, studies are showing that it is safe and effective.”

The vaccine has yet to be approved for kids under 16. But parents and kids 12 years and up in Rutland City are already thinking about it.

“I am nervous because I don’t like needles,” said Auriella Hawkins, 13. “I think it’s up to them what they prefer. If they want to get it to stay healthy and all that, then go for it. And if you don’t, well, it’s not like it’s mandatory yet.”

Auriella’s mom, Kelly Hawkins, says they plan to do some traveling this summer. She says the smartest way to be safe is to get the shots.

“She’s had vaccinations, normal vaccinations. So, it’s kind of like the same thing, like getting your flu shot,” Kelly Hawkins said.

A lot of parents got the vaccine when they became eligible, but they are putting more thought into it for their kids.

“I was willing to get both of them, but something about the younger age. I am just a little more curious how that works,” Clark said.

Of the parents I spoke to, only one said at the moment they are leaning toward not vaccinating their kid, but they still have some more research to do.

“We want kids to be in school. We want them to be interacting with their friends,” Dobson said. “We also don’t want them to spread the disease to others who are at higher risk and they certainly will.”

Dobson says oftentimes kids are not hospitalized when they get COVID. But there are long-term effects, like respiratory issues such as keeping up with other kids their age while exercising.

“I absolutely recommend the vaccine for everyone 12 and above,” Dobson said. “When it goes lower than that, I will recommend it for that age group, too.”

A spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health tells us Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will be addressing this subject Tuesday during the governor’s COVID news briefing. You can watch that live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.

They also anticipate school-based clinics will be in the mix among vaccination opportunities.

