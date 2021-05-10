WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday will give an update on COVID-19 in New York.
It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.
Last week, Cuomo laid out a timeline for major reopening moves in New York.
Those include:
- The outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17.
- The curfew for indoor food and beverages will be lifted on May 31.
- The indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250 or 500 with testing or a vaccine card starting on May 19.
- Residential gathering limits increase to 50 on May 19.
- Outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York State on May 19.
- Broadway theaters will reopen on Sept. 14.
