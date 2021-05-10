WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday will give an update on COVID-19 in New York.

It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Last week, Cuomo laid out a timeline for major reopening moves in New York.

Those include:

The outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17.

The curfew for indoor food and beverages will be lifted on May 31.

The indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250 or 500 with testing or a vaccine card starting on May 19.

Residential gathering limits increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York State on May 19.

Broadway theaters will reopen on Sept. 14.

