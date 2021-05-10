Welch weighs in on Stefanik’s possible rise in House leadership

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is weighing in on the possibility of Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York becoming the third most powerful Republican in the U.S. House.

Welch says if Stefanik is confirmed, Republican leaders are sending the message that the 2020 election was compromised.

“We have to have a strong Republican Party that is dedicated to a contest of ideas and acceptance that it’s the voters and not the politicians who decide on who our president is,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

The GOP is expected to vote on the move as soon as Wednesday.

Related Story:

House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.