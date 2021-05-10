Advertisement

Welch weighs in on Stefanik’s possible rise in House leadership

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo(Adrian Kraus | AP Photo/Adam Krause)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is weighing in on the possibility of Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York becoming the third most powerful Republican in the U.S. House.

Welch says if Stefanik is confirmed, Republican leaders are sending the message that the 2020 election was compromised.

“We have to have a strong Republican Party that is dedicated to a contest of ideas and acceptance that it’s the voters and not the politicians who decide on who our president is,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

The GOP is expected to vote on the move as soon as Wednesday.

