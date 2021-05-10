Advertisement

Windham, N.H., audit to take place Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire election audit will take place Tuesday after irregularities were found in several 2020 state representatives races in the town of Windham.

The secretary of state is now responsible for determining a method of selecting people to observe the audit.

Ten of them will be chosen as a result of their direct participation. The remaining 10 will be chosen at random.

Former President Donald Trump is claiming fraud in New Hampshire, where he lost by more than 59,000 votes.

Trump says the audit is welcome news.

