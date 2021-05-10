Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not going to be a washout, but this will be another week with unsettled weather and cooler temperatures.

We have seen some breaks of sunshine today, but clouds have returned this afternoon with some scattered showers popping up. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s, but it will be cooler again tomorrow.

Tuesday, we’ll start off the day with more sunshine, but during the afternoon we could see a shower or two pop up. Temperatures will be holding in the 50s.

Wednesday, scattered showers are likely especially through the first part of the day with temperatures trying to reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s!

Friday and into the weekend it will be back to feeling like spring again. We’ll have more clouds, and a few scattered showers. Temperatures though will remain in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend.

