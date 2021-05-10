Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s a brand new week, and yes - another week of unsettled weather with cooler than normal temperatures.

After some overnight rain, we’ll get a few breaks in the cloud cover today, but there will still be a few, scattered showers later in the afternoon & evening. And temperatures will still be coming up shy of where they ought to be this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 67°).

Tuesday will also feature some morning sunshine followed by afternoon & evening showers, and temperatures will be even cooler yet.

Wednesday is still looking a bit showery, otherwise skies will be partly sunny.

Your MAX Advantage day will be Thursday, when there will be loads of sunshine along with normal temperatures.

After that, we’ll go right back into that same old weather pattern, where each day through the weekend will be partly sunny, but there will be the chance for a few showers each day, too, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay near normal into the weekend.

Enjoy the sunny breaks this week, but dodge the raindrops when you are out & about. -Gary

