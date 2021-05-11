Acting US attorney for Vt. on systemic change needed in policing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s acting U.S. attorney is recognizing National Police Week.

The tradition of honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement during this week in May began in 1962.

2020 was one of the deadliest years in history for police officers, nearly 300 were killed across the country, more than half due to COVID-19.

Vermont Acting U.S. Attorney Jon Ophardt says the mental health needs of officers are great and the pandemic has only increased the challenges.

We asked about recognizing police during a time when reform efforts have been in the local and national spotlight.

“National Police Week is not about celebrating the system of policing in America. It’s about celebrating the individuals and the sacrifices they make to protect their communities and to keep us all safe,” Ophardt said.

He says it will be important for community members to continue to be a part of the conversations surrounding reform.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato's full interview with Ophardt.

