Burlington City Council approves weatherization ordinance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington landlords will now be required to weatherize some of their properties.

Burlington City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to make landlords weatherize their properties Monday night.

The ordinance aims to identify the least efficient homes in terms of weatherization based on how much energy they take to heat.

The Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Gas will identify which rental buildings are least efficient and will notify landlords to get the work done by January 1 of 2022.

“It’s really about let’s get this first group in the door let’s get the work happening and moving and let’s make sure the rest of the timeline makes sense as well,” said City Councilor Jack Hanson.

The city will also reimburse rental owners up to 75 percent of the cost of weatherization and would also have an initial out of pocket cap at $2,500.

Hanson says it’s about staying on track with climate goals, lower tenants utility costs, and increase the comfort of units - something Burlington renters who spoke at the council meeting echoed as well.

“This is New England and we are one of the colder states, weatherizing units will obviously safe tenants a bunch of money and also the environment,” said one renter.

“I think this is really important because I don’t want to have to fight with my landlords over basic comfort and safety in my home,” said another renter.

The current ordinance is only directed towards buildings which are the leakiest and least efficient.

If landlords do not comply, there will be fines. Landlords will also be notified within the next 90 days.

Council is still deciding on how to proceed with a timeline for units which are still inefficient but not the worst offenders.

