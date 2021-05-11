Champlain Valley Expo to host several high school graduations

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - High school graduations are back after many of last year’s were canceled because of the pandemic. Now, local high schools are teaming up with the Champlain Valley Expo to make it happen.

“It’s a rite of passage,” said Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting. After being largely derailed last year by COVID, graduations around the region in the coming weeks are expected to look a little closer to normal. Bunting says he’s been planning -- alongside South Burlington and Essex High schools --for months to celebrate graduating seniors. “It will be in-person and it will look a little bit like last year’s but it won’t be drive up.”

From June 10th through 12th, seniors from each school will take a day to celebrate the class of 2021 at Expo. “Which will be nice, so people can actually applaud and cheer for one another instead of honking horns,” Bunting said.

This means instead of cars, family guests can sit in lawn chairs, looking more like a concert than a drive-in theater. “What we’re going to do is set up a stage and a nice video wall, and we’ll set up 410 pods throughout the midway, where families will be able to congregate,” said the Expo’s Jeff Bartley.

He says students will sit together. Families will park outside of the midway and then walk in as a family and pick a pod. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Bartley says they’re not putting any capacity limits on the event, but the state’s gathering guidelines will still be in place -- 900 unvaccinated people, plus any number of vaccinated individuals.

Students like Davis Cota, a senior at South Burlington High School, are looking forward to the big day. “It’s really awesome that we get to do graduation in-person this year. I think a lot of my family is coming, even some more distant relatives. They’re all excited,” he said.

The number of unvaccinated family members each student can bring will be left up to the school, a decision that principals like CVU’s Bunting aren’t looking forward to making. “We very much hope not to have to do that, because everyone deserves a celebration right now for helping these kids get through this,” he said.

“I think it’s really cool how they’re allowing us to have a graduation. And all the hard work that they’re putting into it. I really appreciate all of the work that they’re doing,” said Miles Chalnick, a senior at South Burlington High School.

Bartley says they know how much graduation means to these kids, that’s why he says they are hosting the celebrations free of charge. “Our focus at the Champlain Valley Exposition is giving these students who have really had a hard time throughout the coronavirus, some level of normalcy as they celebrate probably one of the biggest days of their lives,” he said.

