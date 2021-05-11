Advertisement

Citizen Cider’s birthday wish is for you to design their next can

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all artists! Citizen Cider wants to see your design for a special new can release.

The Burlington cider-maker is creating a new cider to celebrate its 10th birthday.

And they’ve opened the design for the can’s artwork up to anyone with a contest.

Over the past decade, the hard cider market has gotten a lot more crowded in Vermont.

Citizen says they stay relevant by creating new flavors using local ingredients.

“I think a lot of it for Citizen is really sticking to what we do and what we’ve always done which is crushing local apples That’s what we do. So staying true to who we are but also bringing new stuff to the mix, sourcing new fruits, sourcing new hops, however we can do that to make new cider,” said Cheray MacFarland of Citizen Cider.

The can art contest ends June 1 and voting will open for designs shortly after.

In addition to seeing their art on a can, the winner also gets a gift card for cider, swag and publicity on Citizen’s website.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Cheray MacFarland.

