Court rules against New Hampshire in emergency room boarding case

File photo
File photo(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court says psychiatric patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms must be given a chance to contest their detention within three days of their arrival.

State law requires probable cause hearings for such patients within three days of an “involuntary emergency admission,” but the state has argued the clock doesn’t start until someone is transferred to an inpatient facility.

Those facilities often have no available beds, however, leaving patients in emergency departments for weeks at a time.

The decision reaffirmed a lower court ruling in the case of a woman who spent more than two weeks in an emergency room.

