Cuomo: Time for NY economy to flourish after COVID

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York’s governor says it’s time for New York’s economy to flourish after COVID.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered residents a way to take part in and benefit from the state’s recovery from COVID.

The governor on Tuesday announced a competition offering $750 million in new economic development awards.

He said the state is calling it the Regional Economic Development Council, where regions across the state can plan their economic rebirth.

The governor told people if they come up with a smart plan, the state of New York will fund it.

“You will tell us what your best idea is to build an economy for all. We’re going to be doing what we need to do on a state level. This is not business as usual. This is a different time. This is a time to think outside the box and think big,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Cuomo urged people to think big and strengthen every corner of the state.

