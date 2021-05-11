Election audit underway on votes in Windham, NH

WINDHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A recount is underway in Windham, New Hampshire.

The audit was ordered after several irregularities in state representative races in Windham’s 2020 election.

Former President Donald Trump is touting the recount to claim voter fraud.

He lost New Hampshire by 59,000 votes and state election officials and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu say Trump lost the Granite State fair and square.

