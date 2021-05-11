Farmers seek compensation for working toward a healthier ecosystem

SUDBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Modern farming involves many practices to help better the land and soil quality.

Champlain Valley Farmers Coalition President Brian Kemp says they have been trying to work toward a healthier ecosystem in their area through modern farming practice throughout the last decade.

And in 2018, he helped lead a charge to the state legislature to begin to look into how some of that healthy practice could be financially compensated.

But Kemp says even while they work through figuring that out, they are still learning more and contributing daily.

“Do a proactive approach to water quality and environmental concerns,” said Kemp.

Kemp says a lot of good practices are currently in place, but by measuring performance and paying for it, an incentive to do well for the environment will be prioritized.

“This whole ecosystem services thing is just another resource that I believe will help and aid and it’s not going to save a farm necessarily, but it can be an added income and revenue stream into the farm to help sustain, remain profitable, be sustainable and do all the good for the environment,” said Kemp.

Kemp is also the manager of Mountain Meadow Farms. He says farming and helping the environment can go together. In a modern setting, it’s financially responsible to do so.

“None of us want to see our manure leaving the field and getting into the waterways, that’s a resource to us,” said Kemp.

But in the past, Kemp says funding has been reactive-based and focuses on practice. Practices such as no till, manure injection, or cover cropping.

Now, they want to be more proactive.

“We want to see performance, we want to have the science, based on science, measure the soil, test the soils, see that we are building organic matter,” said Kemp.

And the state says that is their charge to figure out, but the science is behind it.

“Identifying ecosystems services that farms are not being compensated for currently,” said Ryan Patch, the assistant director of water quality for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

He says phosphorous is an example.

In a recent clean water initiative report, experts found in the last two years, agriculture has been responsible for 96-97 percent of the phosphorous load reduction reported in the Lake Champlain Basin.

Farmers now get compensated for each pound of phosphorus reduced.

But now, Patch says they are looking beyond water to more data and to the atmosphere as well.

“But also perhaps climate and emissions reductions from agriculture as it relates to greenhouse gas, gases and other ecosystem services,” said Patch.

“Soil health, water quality, nutrient runoff mitigation,” said Kemp.

Kemp believes all the data could have value, but not just monetary.

He believes proof behind agriculture supporting the environment could build community relationships.

“Will only give more of the public confidence that farmers are doing the right thing,” said Kemp.

And Kemp says he is fully aware of economic struggles farmers face, so additional income, especially for practices many are already implementing will help.

“You know any other sort of revenue coming in to those businesses is beneficial,” said Kemp.

Kemp says their biggest challenge right now is finding out what gets compensated.

The working group tasked with looking into ecosystem services is set to complete their study in January of 2022.

