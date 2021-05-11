GOP’s Rob Astorino announces 2nd run for NY governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says he’ll run for governor in 2022 in what would be his second bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Astorino is a Republican former radio industry professional and two-term Westchester County executive.

He promised to release an agenda to address New York’s steep job loss stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic on top of government corruption and the state’s high taxes and cost of living.

Astorino was the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2014 and lost to Cuomo by 54% to 40%.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island announced last month that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

