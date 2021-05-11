Advertisement

Infections persist as vaccinations lag at some NY nursing homes

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Despite a big vaccination campaign, New York nursing homes are still reporting hundreds of infections a week as some residents and staff have skipped getting the shots.

Nursing facilities reported 782 infections among staff and residents in the 14 days ending April 25.

State records show that nearly five months since the vaccination campaign launched, only 55% of staff at New York’s nursing homes are fully vaccinated.

Rates among patients are better: 79% of residents have gotten a shot.

But some areas lag behind. Only 40% of the staff and 63% of residents at nursing homes in Brooklyn are fully vaccinated.

