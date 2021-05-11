Advertisement

Judge sets November for start of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo(ZUMA / MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial will start in November on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over a 10-year period.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Tuesday that jury selection can occur in mid-November and opening statements can happen on Nov. 29.

The order was issued a day after prosecutors told the judge that both sides would be ready for trial in November.

The judge recently scrapped a July 12 trial date after defense lawyers complained that sex trafficking charges added in March left them insufficient time to prepare.

Related Stories:

Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell’s July trial is postponed until the fall

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sleep loss in jail concerns judges

Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys to 2nd Circuit: She’s no monster

Fight over Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions heats up

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

For third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ says brother

Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks dismissal of charges she faces

Judge: $28.5M bail package for Epstein ex not a close call

Judge rejects Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail bid

Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards

Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal

Lawyer: Epstein’s ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions

Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein friend

Bradford, NH, residents react to hometown arrest in Epstein case

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Willsboro Bay
Northern NY man, 3-year-old son die in Lake Champlain’s Willsboro Bay
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic

Latest News

TURTLE
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
astorino
GOP’s Rob Astorino announces 2nd run for NY governor
The fight over pay for former employees of the Koffee Kup Bakery is going to court.
Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court
bakery
Koffee Kup benefits battle goes to court
A clerk with the N.H. department of state unloads boxes of ballots after arriving from the...
Voting machines, ballots arrive for New Hampshire audit