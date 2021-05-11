Marcelle Leahy starts chemotherapy treatment for leukemia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Marcelle Leahy, the wife of Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, started treatment on Tuesday for a chronic form of adult leukemia.

She will be treated as an outpatient.

Mrs. Leahy was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2019.

Marcelle Leahy is a registered nurse. Already a melanoma cancer survivor, she has been an advocate for cancer prevention programs.

The pandemic has posed challenges for Vermonters to get regular checkups and ongoing treatments, and Leahy wants to use her diagnosis to encourage people to schedule their regular doctor visits.

In a statement, she said: “As a cancer survivor, I know the importance of early detection and treatment. Patrick and I are so grateful that my diagnosis is in its early stages and that the prognosis is extremely encouraging. I am taking proactive measures to help manage this leukemia. I encourage everyone who has postponed their regular checkups to schedule those now, and for those postponing treatment due to the pandemic to return as soon as possible. We can win more battles against cancer if we commit to regular exams and early treatment.”

