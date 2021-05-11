Advertisement

Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus

By WCAX News Team
May. 11, 2021
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.

Berlin Police they received complaints of someone erratically driving behind a school bus over several days.

On Monday, they sent a DUI Enforcement Officer out on Route 12 after the bus route was finished. That’s when they caught Curtis Bevington speeding.

We’re told Bevington showed signs of extreme impairment from alcohol and after standard field sobriety tests, police confirmed he was drunk.

They also learned he was driving with an expired license and had court-ordered conditions not to operate a vehicle or drink.

Bevington was arrested and his vehicle was towed.

Police say no one, including children, were injured in the incident and are grateful it didn’t turn out to have a more serious or deadly outcome.

