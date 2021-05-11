Advertisement

Police investigate Newport store burglary

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two men they say stole a cash drawer and cigarettes at a Newport store.

We’re told it happened early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m. at Hillikers Store.

Police say the two men were wearing dark clothing when they broke in through the glass door.

The cash drawer was reportedly found on Lane Road in Coventry.

Police are asking you to give them a call if you know anything about this incident.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay
Northern NY man, 3-year-old son die in Lake Champlain’s Willsboro Bay
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old

Latest News

Police are looking for two men they say stole a cash drawer and cigarettes at a Newport store.
Police investigate Newport store burglary
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Modern farming involves many practices to help better the land and soil quality.
Farmers seek compensation for working toward a healthier ecosystem