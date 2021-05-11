Police investigate Newport store burglary

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two men they say stole a cash drawer and cigarettes at a Newport store.

We’re told it happened early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m. at Hillikers Store.

Police say the two men were wearing dark clothing when they broke in through the glass door.

The cash drawer was reportedly found on Lane Road in Coventry.

Police are asking you to give them a call if you know anything about this incident.

