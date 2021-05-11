Purrier runs fastest time in the world this year in 1500 meters win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier has done it again.

On Sunday at the USA Track and Field Golden Games meet in Walnut, California, Purrier won the 1500 meters, running the fastest time in the event in the world this year and the sixth-fastest time in the 1500 in American history.

The Richford High School star and a NCAA national champion at the University of New Hampshire, Purrier already owns the American indoor records in two events, the mile, which she set in February of 2020, and the 2-mile, which she set three months ago.

The U-S Olympic Trials are just over a month away, set for June 18th-27th in Eugene, Oregon.

Purrier’s next race will be an 800 meters at the Sound Running Track Meet that will be held this coming weekend in Los Angeles.

