Salvation Army in Plattsburgh gifted truckloads of paper products

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - The Salvation Army in Plattsburgh is the recipient of a major donation of paper products.

The charity group spent Tuesday sorting through 60 pallets of paper products including paper towels, toilet paper, and hand soaps that were included in a major donation. The company that made the donation wants to stay anonymous, but gave the nonprofit 33 tractor-trailer loads of paper products to distribute across the state.

“It’s a necessity product and people are still trying to keep these things in stock, so this will be a great help to them,” said The Salvation Army’s Mark Hager.

Plattsburgh will pass out the paper products to partner organizations like the United Way of the Adirondacks and Joint-Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Essex Counties where the products can be picked up.

