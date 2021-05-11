Scott: Cheney ouster critical litmus test on future of GOP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says Wednesday’s GOP House vote to oust Congresswmaon Liz Cheney from her party leadership position is unfortunate.

Cheney has bucked party leadership by repeatedly calling out Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in the January 6 mob attack at the Capitol. Scott, a frequent critic of the former president, called the House vote a litmus test, saying that the so-called ‘big tent’ within the GOP doesn’t exist if Republicans continue to support Trump.

“It appears as there’s a sign that is being placed in the window saying you need not apply and if you don’t adhere to those values or that litmus test, you are no longer welcome,” Scott said Tuesday.

The governor adds that he has not faced any pushback from the Republican Governor’s Association for his lack of support for the former president.

The Vermont Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday on Scott’s views.

Related Stories:

Rep. Stefanik emerges in Republican power struggle

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

Welch weighs in on Stefanik’s possible rise in House leadership

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.