UVM and Faculty Union agree on new four year labor contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of negotiating, the University of Vermont and its full time faculty union approve a new 4-year labor contract.

The new contract includes a zero salary increase for this year, a 1% increase for 2022, 2% increase for 2023, and 2.5% increase for 2024.

The new terms also include a modest adjustment in tuition remission benefits, encourages students using this benefit, to graduate within five years rather than seven, and also renewing commitments to professional development, and to show support for faculty to develop and submit grant and contract proposals for funding their scholarship and that of their students.

“Throughout this bargaining process we have affirmed that attracting and retaining outstanding faculty is essential to UVM’s success,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “We also have been clear about our strong commitment to students and their families to provide a high-quality educational experience that is financially accessible and affordable. I appreciate the diligence and respectful exchange between bargaining teams on both sides regarding these important issues.”

UVM faculty receive compensation packages that are competitive in comparison to peer institutions. The average base pay for a full professor’s 9-month appointment is $127,380. This does not include summer pay and other sources of additional compensation received by faculty. Last year these additional sources of pay totaled more than $6.9 million. Faculty with 9-month appointments also receive a comprehensive 12-month benefits package.

“We are glad the parties were able to come to terms and reach final settlement on this 4-year contract,” said Mary Brodsky, associate chief human resource officer at UVM. “These are very challenging times for the university and for higher education in general. This contract continues our commitment to market-based salaries and benefits for faculty and to ensuring the long-term financial viability of the university.”

The need for fiscal prudence has also led the university to reduce the operating budgets of its administrative units by $11.5 million this year. Moreover, these administrative units have had to reduce their budgets in 12 of the past 13 years. The university has also deliberately constrained the size of its administration, now among the leanest in the nation. The university has only 5.6 administrators per 1000 students, compared to an average of 9.8 at our public research university peers.

The university made clear during bargaining that constraining salary increases is necessary in order to restrain the university’s spending. That’s because employee salary and benefits account for nearly 70% of the general fund budget, and a large variety of creative expense-reduction strategies have already been implemented. Tuition, which accounts for three-quarters of general fund revenues and is the fourth-highest among public higher education institutions, cannot be increased to bridge budget gaps. Likewise, the university’s endowment, made up of over 800 individual gifts, most of which specify a single, restricted way the proceeds off a gift may be used—cannot be tapped as a revenue source.

