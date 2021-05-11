Vaccination uptake lagging in Native American populations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While Vermont continues to be a national leader in vaccination uptake, not all of the state’s numbers are so rosy. Only 23% of Native American and Indigenous people in Vermont have received at least one shot compared to 69% for the population overall.

Like many communities, the pandemic has had an impact on Vermont’s Native American community. “It was really tough not being able to get together in person like we normally would,” said Don Stevens, Chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation.

He’s not sure why only a third as many Native Americans have gotten a shot as the rest of the population, but he points to access issues, cultural beliefs, and distrust of the government. “I know a few people that may be afraid of what might be in the shot, lasting effects are, or the government is doing it,” Stevens said.

He says he got his COVID vaccination to try to lead by example and that more work needs to be done to reach Native Americans. “You can’t just say we are providing vaccine and that’s it. You got to find out why our communities are not getting vaccinated -- for whatever reason - and try to fix that.”

Vermont officials say they have been putting extra effort into reaching all minority populations through dedicated clinics and even offering at-home vaccinations. “We will continue that, reaching out and going to the communities and to the people,” said Vt. AHS Secretary Mike Smith.

“If we haven’t hit on a particular strategy that would be helpful, we need to know that,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

As the state continues its vaccine push, Stevens says he’ll continue to push his people to follow the science. “My goal is to educate, saying there is a place for natural medicine and also modern medicine,” he said.

