Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Phil Scott (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We expect to learn more about when and where Vermont kids will be able to get their shot during Tuesday’s pandemic press conference.

The CDC will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15 years old. This comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization.

Governor Phil Scott says vaccinating more Vermonters will lead to full classrooms. He says while we await the final approval, Vermonters can “rest assured we are ready.”

We also expect an update on latest cases, outbreaks and the vaccine rollout in the state.

You can catch that press conference live right here on Channel 3 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay
Northern NY man, 3-year-old son die in Lake Champlain’s Willsboro Bay
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
FILE
Middlebury man shot twice by 20-year-old

Latest News

File photo
Windham, NH, audit to take place Tuesday
Ahead of the deployment, community members gathered in Bennington to say goodbye Monday. A...
Guard troops deploy from Bennington
Ahead of the deployment, community members gathered in Bennington to say goodbye Monday. A...
Bennington troops deploy to Kosovo
Burlington landlords will now be required to weatherize some of their properties.
Burlington City Council approves weatherization ordinance