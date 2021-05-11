Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We expect to learn more about when and where Vermont kids will be able to get their shot during Tuesday’s pandemic press conference.

The CDC will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15 years old. This comes after the FDA extended its emergency use authorization.

Governor Phil Scott says vaccinating more Vermonters will lead to full classrooms. He says while we await the final approval, Vermonters can “rest assured we are ready.”

We also expect an update on latest cases, outbreaks and the vaccine rollout in the state.

