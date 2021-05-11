Vermont town of St. Johnsbury to resume in person meetings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The St. Johnsbury select board is going to be resuming in-person meetings later this month after holding its meetings remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board voted unanimously on Monday to resume in-person meetings on May 24, although it will keep a remote participation option available for people who are not comfortable attending in person.

“The board and town officials have all been vaccinated so spacing is not as important as it used to be - but we’ll still be maintaining some social distance,” said Board Chairman Kevin Oddy.

The Caledonian Record reports the five-member board is still working out the details of how it will conduct its meetings.

The move comes as more and more Vermonters are being vaccinated against COVID-19 and the number of new cases in the state has been dropping.

Gov. Phil Scott has set a tentative date of July 4 for when the state can largely remove the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)