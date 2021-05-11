Vote-by-mail bill wins preliminary approval in Vt. House
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a bill creating a vote-by-mail system for the general election.
House lawmakers approved the bill by a vote of 119-30.
The system would work similarly to the last election during the pandemic, where all eligible voters were mailed a ballot.
The bill also creates a process that lets voters fix their cast ballot if there is an issue with it.
It still has to be voted on several times in the House and Senate-- where it’s expected to pass-- before it lands on Governor Scott’s desk.
