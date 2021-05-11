Advertisement

Voting machines, ballots arrive for New Hampshire audit

A clerk with the N.H. department of state unloads boxes of ballots after arriving from the...
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The audit of a controversial legislative election in New Hampshire has begun with the voting machines and boxes of ballots arriving at the site where they’ll be reviewed.

Three auditors have until May 27 to complete their work on 2020 election results for four state House seats in Windham won by Republicans. A recount requested by a losing Democratic candidate showed the Republicans got hundreds more votes than were originally counted.

Conservatives questioning election integrity on a broader scale pointed to it as a potential example, and the discrepancy was big enough to prompt bipartisan support from lawmakers to authorize the audit.

