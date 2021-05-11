Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our spring-like weather pattern will continue through the week!

Today has been a classic spring day, with a few peeks of sun, clouds and occasional rain showers. Even a few snowflakes across the mountaintops! A trough is swinging through the area from north to south.

Wednesday we’ll start off with a chilly morning, with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with still the chance for a few more showers and afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday will be our MAX Advantage day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up just a bit to more seasonable levels, the upper 60s. This just might be the day to get your lawn mowed!

Friday, we’ll be back to the weather pattern with some sunshine, some clouds and some scattered rain showers and that will continue right through the weekend.

