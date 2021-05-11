BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The unsettled weather pattern that we have gotten ourselves into will continue for the next several days. That means we’ll get some sunshine each day in the days to come, but also a few, scattered showers will be popping up from time to time, too.

Today will be just such a day. It will be partly sunny for the morning and most of the afternoon. It will also be a bit on the cool side. As a trough of low pressure swings through from north to south, some showers will be kicked up during the late afternoon & evening hours. The showers will taper off overnight, possibly ending with a few snowflakes in some of the higher mountain peaks.

It will be a chilly start to Wednesday, and high temperatures will still come up a bit shy of normal (normal high for Burlington is now 67°). Then, like today, it will be partly sunny for most of the day, with the chance for a few showers late afternoon & evening.

Thursday will be the exception to this pattern with lots of sunshine. Also, a warm-up will begin.

The warmer temperatures will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week. And we’ll get back to that pattern of partly sunny skies with a chance for afternoon showers, each day from Friday through the weekend.

Enjoy the sunny breaks, and continue to dodge the raindrops! -Gary

