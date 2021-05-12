Advertisement

88-year-old NH artist finishes year of pandemic ‘daily doodles’

Artist Robert Seaman holds up the 365th daily doodle sketch in his room at an assisted living...
Artist Robert Seaman holds up the 365th daily doodle sketch in his room at an assisted living facility in Westmoreland, N.H.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) - An 88-year-old artist looking to fill time during the pandemic has completed an entire year of elaborate “daily doodles.”

Robert Seaman moved into the Maplewood Assisted Living facility in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, just weeks before pandemic restrictions cut residents off from the outside world.

Since then, he’s spent about six hours a day drawing and painting, returning to a passion he has held since boyhood. His daughter emails the images to friends and family and has been selling originals and prints to benefit charity.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Burlington landlords will now be required to weatherize some of their properties.
Burlington City Council approves weatherization ordinance

Latest News

The Champlain Valley Fair-File photo
Champlain Valley Fair a go
File photo
Organizations focus on vaccines for minority Vermonters
File image
Truck hauling explosives crashes on I-95 in Maine
File photo
Remington gun plant in upstate New York reopens