Advertisement

Adirondack scuttling project cancelled

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Adirondack scuttling project has been cancelled due to an overhaul of public backlash.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation made the announcement Tuesday. They say it received too much pushback from the public and the appeal of the permits to allow the ferry to be sunk, ultimately cancelled the project all together.

The historic ferry will scrapped instead.

Related Stories:

Appeal halts scuttling of historic ferry in Lake Champlain

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay
Northern NY man, 3-year-old son die in Lake Champlain’s Willsboro Bay
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup employees forced to return earned time pay out
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Department
New England Patriots plane stops at Burlington airport

Latest News

stowe
Stowe school district votes out of merger
vt. guard
Vt. National Guard hold ceremonies before deployment
Lake Champlain ferry
Adirondack scuttling project cancelled
vt. guard
Vt. National Guard holds ceremonies before deployment