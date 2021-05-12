Adirondack scuttling project cancelled

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Adirondack scuttling project has been cancelled due to an overhaul of public backlash.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation made the announcement Tuesday. They say it received too much pushback from the public and the appeal of the permits to allow the ferry to be sunk, ultimately cancelled the project all together.

The historic ferry will scrapped instead.

